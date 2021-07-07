Session of Interdepartmental Commission on COVID-19 spread prevention takes place

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A session of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19 has taken place under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov, Kazinform cites the press service of the PM.

At the session, Kazakh Minister of Health Alexei Tsoi reported that due to growing COVID-19 cases restrictions have been toughened in all the regions. He also noted that there have been 2.7% and 2.1% rises in COVID-19 cases in Mangistau and Aktobe regions, respectively.

According to the Deputy PM, the regions have been seeing growth in COVID-19 infections due to lower vaccination coverage, which stands at 19.7% in Mangistau region, 31.4% in Aktobe region, and 31.6% in West Kazakhstan region.

He instructed to step up awareness raising efforts regarding to the importance of vaccinations. He also pointed out to the lack of control over the observation of quarantine, especially in Almaty, Mangistau, and Akotbe regions.

In conclusion, the Deputy PM noted the importance of expanding the COVID-19 vaccination coverage.