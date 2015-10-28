Session of International Turkic Academy to be held at UN HQ

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today chairman of the Senate Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev has received Darkhan Kydyrali, President of the International Turkic Academy.

The meeting discussed topical issues of the Academy which was established by the heads of Turkic-speaking countries on the initiative of President Nursultan Nazarbayev. D.Kydyrali informed the Speaker of the Senate about the research, educational and publishing activity of the Academy. In addition he gifted him a number of new books on Kazakh diplomacy of XVIII century. President of the International Turkic Academy shared his plans to hold in 2016 a session themed "Dialogue of civilizations along the Silk Road" at the headquarters of the United Nation. The event is expected to be attended by a wide range of diplomats and scientists from different countries.