Session of Land Reform Commission underway in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The session of the Land Reform Commission has started at the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan today.

The Land Reform Commission was created on the instruction of the Head of State to discuss and explain the norms of the Land Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan and develop recommendations. The new Land Code sparked intense public interest and response.



To date the Commission held four sessions and four field meetings with the public in Akmola, Almaty, Kyzylorda and Atyrau regions.



The key mission of the members of the Land Reform Commission is to consider the proposals on amendments to the land legislation.



Presently, the Commission consists of four working groups - legal, economic, information and the one that ensures transparency of procedures.