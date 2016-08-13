EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:04, 13 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Session of Land Reform Commission underway in Astana

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The session of the Land Reform Commission has started at the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan today.

    The Land Reform Commission was created on the instruction of the Head of State to discuss and explain the norms of the Land Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan and develop recommendations. The new Land Code sparked intense public interest and response.

    To date the Commission held four sessions and four field meetings with the public in Akmola, Almaty, Kyzylorda and Atyrau regions.

    The key mission of the members of the Land Reform Commission is to consider the proposals on amendments to the land legislation.

    Presently, the Commission consists of four working groups - legal, economic, information and the one that ensures transparency of procedures.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Astana Events Kazinform's Timeline Land reform moratorium News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!