TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    13:36, 09 December 2022 | GMT +6

    Session of Supreme Economic Council in narrow format kicks off

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM – The session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in the narrow format has kicked off in the Kyrgyz capital, Kazinform has learned from the President’s press service.

    Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan is expected to attend the last session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in 2022.

    Participants of the session are to concentrate on several issues of the session’s agenda, including sources and mechanisms of financing industrial cooperation projects within the Eurasian Economic Union, preparation of a draft international treaty on formation of a single gas market of the Eurasian Economic Union, and eliminating obstacles in the Eurasian Economic Union internal market.

    Utmost attention will be paid to the start of negotiations with the UAE regarding the free-trade agreement, keys areas of the EAEU international activity in 2023 and chairmanship in the EAEU bodies.

    Photo: t.me/bort_01


    Eurasian Economic Union President of Kazakhstan
