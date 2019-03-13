Sessions of CSTO charter bodies scheduled for April-June

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Sessions of charter bodies of the Collective Security Treaty Organization - the Foreign Ministers Council, the Defense Ministers Council, the Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils - are supposed to take place in April-June, BelTA learned from CSTO Press Secretary Vladimir Zainetdinov.

Agendas of the forthcoming sessions were discussed at a session of the CSTO Permanent Council in Moscow on 12 March. Apart from that, members of the CSTO Permanent Council discussed the draft plan for consultations of representatives of the Collective Security Treaty Organization member states about matters concerning foreign policy, security, and defense in H2 2019 - H1 2020. Work on the document will continue at the next session of the CSTO Permanent Council, the press secretary added, BelTA reports.