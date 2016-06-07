EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:45, 07 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Set of 20 documents signed by CIS countries

    None
    None
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - A set of 20 documents have been signed by heads of delegations after the meeting of the council of heads of CIS governments on Tuesday.

    Particularly, the agreements on information swapping regarding accidents on electricity generation facilities and on cooperation in education and energy area have been signed.

    The heads of delegations also signed the treaty on preservation of agricultural biodiversity and the protocol between the member-states of the free trade agreement from October 18, 2011 on rules and regulation of state procurements, TASS reports.

    Tags:
    CIS News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!