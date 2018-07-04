EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    21:16, 04 July 2018 | GMT +6

    Set of documents signed as Kazakh President and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meet

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A package of documents have been signed following the talks between the President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Agreement on Transfer of Sentenced Persons between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates was signed by Kazakh Prosecutor General Kairat Kozhamzharov and Emirati Minister of Justice Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi. The Agreement is intended to create a legal framework for cooperation on the transfer of sentenced persons to ensure they serve their sentences in the country of citizenship.
    Besides, the Agreement on Cultural Cooperation between Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development of the United Arab Emirates was signed by Arystanbek Mukhamediuly and Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, respectively. The document implies strengthening cooperation in the field of culture and art.
    The Memorandum of Cooperation between the Kazakh Ministry of Information and Communications and the Sawab Center was signed by Kazakhstan Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev and UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Mohammed Gargash. The document will bolster the development of information security cooperation.
    null

     

    President of Kazakhstan President Kazakhstan and the UAE
