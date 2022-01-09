EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:13, 09 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Seven arms shops seized amid mass riots in Almaty

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Rioters seized seven arms shops amid the mass riots in Almaty city, acting Minister of Interior Yerlan Turgumbayev said Sunday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Acting Minister Turgumbayev revealed that groups of rioters attacked law enforcers patrolling the streets of the city and seized seven arms shops.

    According to him, the attackers also seized public transport and public utility vehicles to ram into the law enforcers patrols. They also used Molotoff cocktails against patrols and opened fire.

    The attackers set firefighting vehicles on fire and blocked ambulances as well as attempted to storm the building of the Almaty city administration and a number of TV channels.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Almaty 2022 state of emergency
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!