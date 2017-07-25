Seven civilians killed in blast in north Sinai, Egyptian army says

CAIRO. KAZINFORM Seven civilians, including two children, were killed in a blast near a military checkpoint in north Sinai, the Egyptian army said on Monday, according to WAM .

The victims, including three men, two women, and two children, happened to be in the area where the blast took place, the army said in a statement carried by Deutsche-Presse Agentur, DPA.

The explosion occurred when a tank came across a booby-trapped four-wheel-drive vehicle that had tried to storm the barriers south of the city of Arish, a spokesman for the Egyptian armed forces said on Facebook.

Egypt's army has been battling a group affiliated with Daesh in the northern Sinai area, DPA added.

[Image caption: Map locating Sinai in Egypt where deadly car bombing took place near a military