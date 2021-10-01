Seven die of COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 168 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

253 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, seven deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were added in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has detected 75,860 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 62,677 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 4,835 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan recorded 2,096 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 886,982 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 823,453 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus.