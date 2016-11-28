Seven exhibitions in Astana on occasion of the First President’s Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - State Secretary of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova has attended a number of exhibitions which have been opened due to the Day of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the 25th anniversary of Independence.

The Head of the President's Office Mahmud Kassymbekov, deputies of the Parliament, political and public figures of the country, representatives of state bodies participated in the event which took place in the Library of President.





Within the action 7 large exhibitions were presented to the guests. The exposition titled "Independent Kazakhstan is a stable country" narrates about the main stages of formation of the independent republic. Also there are exhibitions "N. A. Nazarbayev is the founder of Independent Kazakhstan" which displays the books from the private library of the Head of state and "The way of the leader" which presents the documents from the personal archive of the First President of Kazakhstan and others.





Also as part of the event there were shown movies "Leadership Factor", " Evolution of Parliamentarism ", "Road Map of Peacekeeping Efforts" and others.