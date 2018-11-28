‘Seven Facets of the Great Steppe' exposition opens doors in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - In the rup-up to the Day of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Historical and Art Exposition the Seven Facets of the Great Steppe was opened in the library of Al-Farabi KazNU, Kazinform has learnt from the university's press service.

This exposition reflects all seven symbols of Kazakh historical heritage, highlighted in the Elbasy's article, which indicate the advanced technologies of our ancestors. Copies of arts and crafts monuments and archaeological finds from different periods of the ancient history of Kazakhstan are presented here: images of Kultegin, "Kok Bori", the ancient Türkic writing Tonyukuk, the "Golden Man" of the Sarmatian period from Araltobe and other exhibits.



"Exhibits found during scientific archaeological excavations of KazNU's scientists demonstrate a high level of the Steppe Civilization. For instance, a horse harness belonging to the Kimak period of the IX-XI centuries, which is a vivid example of the culture of horsemanship of our ancestors.

The entrance doors of the Sakas period, found among the monuments of Shilikty and Zhalauly, and decorated with stylized golden images and many other exhibits," noted Mendigul Nogaybayeva, Dean of the Faculty of History, Archeology and Ethnography of KazNU.



The sensational exhibit of the displays is the unique alphabet of the Hunnu, first shown to the public in Kazakhstan. It consists of 136 letters recreated by Chinese scientists based on archaeological finds from different years in Hungary, Germany, Bulgaria, China, Norway, Mongolia, and Russia.





"It should be recalled that at the first centuries of our era, the ancient history of Kazakhstan, Europe and Asia was filled with turbulent events associated with the nomadic Hun tribes that have come to us as the era of the "Great Migration of Population". However, as it was rightly noted in the article entitled the "Seven Facets of the Great Steppe", the "Eurocentric point of view did not allow to see the real fact that the Sakas, the Huns, the Proto-Turkic ethnic groups were part of the ethnogenesis of our nation and left an outstanding cultural and historical heritage of world importance," said scientist Gibadat Gabbasuly.



The exposition of "Seven Facets of the Great Steppe" is an integral part of the University's Historical and Art Complex entitled "Kazakh Eli", which reflects the history of the Great Steppe from ancient times to the present.







The following showroom - "Alash Muraty" - illustrates the main milestones of the national liberation struggle for independence of Kazakh people at the beginning of the XX century. And the Art Panorama of the "Mangіlіk El" exposition reflects the historical images and modern realities in which the Kazakh people, together with the President, have achieved Independence and Sovereignty of the nation dreamed for centuries.



Prominent public figures and statesmen, representatives of Almaty Akimat and Media, famous scientists, as well as more than 500 students from 70 Universities of the country, participants of the VI Republican Youth Forum "Men Zhastarga Senemіn!" took part at the inauguration ceremony. The Conference entitled the "Youth of the Great Steppe" was also held during the Forum.

