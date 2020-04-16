Seven more coronavirus patients die in Moscow – crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Seven more coronavirus patients suffering from concurrent diseases have died in Moscow, one of them had a severe form of the disease, Moscow’s anti-coronavirus crisis center told TASS.

«Seven coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow. The patients were aged from 36 to 86. The 36-year-old patient had a severe form of the disease. He had viral bronchial pneumonia with confluent foci and total lung affection,» the center said.

The death toll from coronavirus-induced diseases in Moscow amounts to 113.

According to the center, most of these patients had concurrent diseases, including hyprtonia, diabetes, cardiosclerosis, and cancer.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,000,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 126,800 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 485,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 24,490 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,986 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 198 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.