Seven people hurt in storm wind in Ayagoz

AYAGOZ. KAZINFORM – Seven people were badly injured in incidents related to the storm in Ayagoz, East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports referring to the press service of the regional Emergency Situations Department.

The department said that a strong wind, gusting to 28 m/s, partially destroyed roofs of 91 residential buildings, 4 schools, 1 kindergarten and a central district hospital.

Fallen trees cut off power lines. Thus, 9,138 customers were left without electricity.

Seven people were badly injured in incidents related to the storm.

As Kazinform previously reported, strong wind hit the Ayagoz city on June 16.