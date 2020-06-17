EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:19, 17 June 2020 | GMT +6

    Seven people hurt in storm wind in Ayagoz

    None
    None
    AYAGOZ. KAZINFORM – Seven people were badly injured in incidents related to the storm in Ayagoz, East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports referring to the press service of the regional Emergency Situations Department.

    The department said that a strong wind, gusting to 28 m/s, partially destroyed roofs of 91 residential buildings, 4 schools, 1 kindergarten and a central district hospital.

    Fallen trees cut off power lines. Thus, 9,138 customers were left without electricity.

    Seven people were badly injured in incidents related to the storm.

    As Kazinform previously reported, strong wind hit the Ayagoz city on June 16.


    Tags:
    East Kazakhstan region Incidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!