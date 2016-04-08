Seven people killed in terrorist attacks in Egypt's Sinai

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - One civilian woman and six security personnel were killed after two armored vehicles of the convoy exploded in two separate incidents on Thursday, the Akhbar Masr news website said.

The Daesh terrorist group has reportedly taken responsibility for the attack.

Cairo has been fighting an Islamist insurgency in Sinai since the army, led by President Abdel Fattah Sisi, overthrew then President Mohamed Morsi in 2013.

The Daesh, which is a militant jihadist group outlawed in many countries, including Russia, gained presence in Sinai when local Ansar Bait al-Maqdis jihadist group pledged allegiance to Daesh, Sputniknews.com reports.