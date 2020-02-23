Seven trucks destroyed by uncontrolled fire in Karaganda

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Seven vehicles burn in a covered parking garage in Oktyabr district of Karaganda, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The trucks burnt in the truck garage. Its roof caught fire at about 5 p.m. Fire fighters eliminated the blaze at 7 p.m. However, seven trucks have been destroyed. The fire area was 2000 cubic meters.

According to the city’s emergency department, there are no reports of casualties.