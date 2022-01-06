Several banks damaged in vandalism in cities of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Several branches of Kazakhstani second-tier banks became the target of vandalism amid the unrest in the cities of the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to 24kz, three branches of Kaspi bank in Almaty city and one branch of the bank in Taraz city were targeted by looters.

It bears to remind that the state of emergency was imposed across Kazakhstan Thursday morning.

Earlier it was reported that the second-tier banks and the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange had temporarily suspended their operations.