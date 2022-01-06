EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:08, 06 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Several banks damaged in vandalism in cities of Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Several branches of Kazakhstani second-tier banks became the target of vandalism amid the unrest in the cities of the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to 24kz, three branches of Kaspi bank in Almaty city and one branch of the bank in Taraz city were targeted by looters.

    It bears to remind that the state of emergency was imposed across Kazakhstan Thursday morning.

    Earlier it was reported that the second-tier banks and the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange had temporarily suspended their operations.


    Tags:
    Banks Kazakhstan Almaty 2022 state of emergency
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!