Several documents signed at SCO Summit in Tashkent
These are:
- Tashkent Declaration on the SCO’s 15th anniversary;
- Decision of the SCO Heads of State on approval of the 2016-2020 Action Plan on Implementation of the 2025 SCO Development Strategy;
- Decision of the SCO Heads of State Council on signing the Memorandum of Commitments of the Republic of India for obtaining SCO member country status;
- Decision of the SCO Heads of State Council on signing the Memorandum of Commitments of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for obtaining SCO member country status;
- Decision of the SCO Heads of State Council on approval of a report of the Organization’s Secretary General regarding activity of the SCO from July 2015 through June 2016;
- Decision of the SCO Heads of State Council on approval of a report of the SCO RATS Council on its activity in 2015;
- Decision of the SCO Heads of State Council on the terms of holding meetings;
- Memorandum of Commitments of the Republic of India for obtaining SCO member country status;
- Memorandum of Commitments of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for obtaining SCO member country status;
- Program on development of the SCO member states’ cooperation in tourism;
A statement of the SCO Heads of State Council was adopted at the meeting too.