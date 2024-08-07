EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:54, 07 August 2024 | GMT +6

    Several documents signed following Kazakh-Uzbek Business Council’s meeting in Astana

    Several documents signed following Kazakh-Uzbek Business Council’s meeting in Astana
    Photo credit: nuo.kz

    Several documents were signed following the meeting of the Kazakh-Uzbek Business Council held in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Namely, the Arbitration Center of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan and Tahskent International Arbitration Center of the Uzbekistan Commerce and Industry Chamber signed an agreement on cooperation.

    The Association of Leather and Footwear Producers of Uzbekistan and the Association of Leather and Fur Processors of Kazakhstan entered into an agreement on cooperation.

    Another document signed is the contract on delivery of footwear between Uzbekistan’s Sioni LLC and Kazakhstan’s Lomang LLP.

    Earlier, it was reported, that the railways administrations of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan planned to establish a joint venture.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Other Governmental Authorities
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Author
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Currently reading
    x