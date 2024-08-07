Several documents signed following Kazakh-Uzbek Business Council’s meeting in Astana

Several documents were signed following the meeting of the Kazakh-Uzbek Business Council held in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Namely, the Arbitration Center of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan and Tahskent International Arbitration Center of the Uzbekistan Commerce and Industry Chamber signed an agreement on cooperation.

The Association of Leather and Footwear Producers of Uzbekistan and the Association of Leather and Fur Processors of Kazakhstan entered into an agreement on cooperation.

Another document signed is the contract on delivery of footwear between Uzbekistan’s Sioni LLC and Kazakhstan’s Lomang LLP.

Earlier, it was reported, that the railways administrations of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan planned to establish a joint venture.