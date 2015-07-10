Several documents signed upon completion of SCO summit in Ufa

UFA. KAZINFORM - Several documents were signed upon completion of the SCO summit in Ufa today.

These are: The decision on approval of the SCO Development Strategy-2025;

The decision on approval of the program on cooperation of the CSO member states in fighting terrorism and extremism for 2016-2018;

The decision on launching the procedure on accepting India to SCO members;

The decision on launching of the procedure on accepting Pakistan to SCO members;

The decision on approval of the report of the Secretary General of the SCO on the activity of the SCO in 2014;

The decision on approval of the report of the Council of the Regional Antiterrorist Structure of the SCO on the activity of the Regional Antiterrorist Structure of the SCO in 2014;

The decision on the SCO General Secretariat;

The decision on the director of the Executive Committee of the SCO Regional Terrorist Structure;

The decision on development of the draft convention of the SCO on fighting extremism;

The decision on giving Belarus the status of an observer within the SCO;

The decision on giving Azerbaijan the status of a partner for the SCO dialogue;

The decision on giving Armenia the status of a partner for the SCO dialogue;

The decision on giving Cambodia the status of a partner for the SCO dialogue;

The decision on giving Nepal the status of a partner for the SCO dialogue;

The decision on cooperation of SCO member states on border issues;

The declaration of the SCO member states dedicated to the 70 th anniversary of the Great Victory in the WWII;

The declaration of the SCO member states on the problem of drugs problem;

The information statement on the results of the sitting of the SCO Heads of State.