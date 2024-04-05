EN
    09:38, 05 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Several earthquakes recorded near Kyrgyz-Chinese border

    Several earthquakes recorded near Kyrgyz-Chinese border
    Photo credit: depositphotos.com

    Three earthquakes with a magnitude of 3 to 4 at the epicenter were recorded near the Kyrgyz-Chinese border, KABAR reported.

    According to the Institute of Seismology, tremors on April 4 at 09.52 were registered in China with a force of 4 points at the epicenter, then at 21.26 - 3.5 points, and on April 5 on the Kyrgyz-Chinese border at 00.52 tremors with a force of about 3 points were registered at the epicenter .

    Tremors were not felt in populated areas of Kyrgyzstan

