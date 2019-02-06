Several flights delayed at Almaty Airport

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Several flights have been delayed at the Almaty Airport on Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Despite heavy snowfall, the Airport operates in a normal mode. The runways are being cleaned from snow.



"Air temperature in the area of the Airport is -6°, visibility is 650/250 meters. Changes in flights schedule are possible," the Airport authorities say.



The flights have been delayed because Air Astana planes are now being deiced which requires additional time.



Up to 30cm of snow fell in Almaty at night.