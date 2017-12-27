Several flights delayed at Astana Intl due to weather conditions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Arrivals and departures of six flights are reportedly delayed at the Astana Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport, Kazinform reports.

According to the airport, Air Astana's flights KC851 from Almaty and KC334 from Kyzylorda, as well as Scat's DV756 from Taraz are facing delays due to weather worsening at Astana International Airport.

The airport also reported about the departure delay of Air Astana's KC852 to Almaty and Scat's DV711 to Zhezkazgan and DV755 to Taraz.

The delay times may vary from 1 to 12 hours.