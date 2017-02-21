Several foreign diplomats appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has decreed to appoint new ambassadors with concurrent accreditation, the press service of Akorda informed.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Singapore Ussen Abdukhadyruly has been concurrently accredited as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Australia, New Zealand.



Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Swiss Confederation Zhanar Aitzhan has been concurrently accredited as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Principality of Liechtenstein, the State of the Vatican City, the Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of Saint John of Jerusalem of Rhodes and of Malta.



Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Italian Republic Sergey Nurtayev has been concurrently accredited as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Malta and to the Republic of San Marino.



Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Finland Murat Nurtleuov has been concurrently accredited as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Estonian Republic.



Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Federative Republic of Brazil Kairat Sarzhanov has been concurrently accredited as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Argentine Republic, to the Republic of Chile.



Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Ukraine Samat Islamovich has been concurrently accredited as the

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Moldova.