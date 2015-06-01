KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of France to Kazakhstan Francis Etienne met with businessmen of Kazakhstan in Karaganda, the press service of the Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Karaganda region informs.

The issues of development of cooperation in the sphere of industry, medical services, business consulting and development of qualifications of country's engineers were discussed at the meeting.

"France is really interested in development of partnership with Kazakhstan. The visit of President Nursultan Nazarbayev to Paris is planned for November of this year. This is an important visit, and we plan to sign several significant business contracts within the framework of the visit. Today, I would like to meet with entrepreneurs of Karaganda region in order to find out about your intentions to present your projects within the visit," F. Etienne said at the meeting.

The entrepreneurs told the diplomat about their companies. The region in general was presented by director of the Association of Entrepreneurs of Karaganda region Serik Sanaubayev.

"We plan to simplify the process of visa issuance especially for businessmen who plan to establish partnership relations with French colleagues. We are initiating establishment of visa centers in the regions of the country," F. Etienne added.