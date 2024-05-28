Several people injured as car driven by 5-year-old boy hits them in Zhezkazgan

A five-year old boy hit several passers-by while driving in Zhezkazgan, the administrative center of Ulytau region. Four people were injured as a result of the incident, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The incident occurred near Grand Palace restaurant.

As it was found out, the boy which was inside the car, released the handbrake, and the car began rolling back and knocked down the four passers-by.

The incident was registered at the local police department. No casualties were reported. The four injured were hospitalized. An expertise was assigned, the press service of the police department says.

Meanwhile, local healthcare department says, that five people including a child were injured in the incident.

“Five people were injured. All of them are alive. A woman, born 1964, was hospitalized in a traumatology unit with a closed chest injury, fractured ribs and bruise of internal organs. Other three female patients, born 1985, 1959, and 1962, were diagnosed with bruises of the lumbar spine, ankle joint and soft tissues. The fifth patient, born 2018, is on an outpatient treatment with a superficial head injury,” the healthcare department informed.

It has not yet been clarified whether the injured child was “in the driver's seat” or not.