ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The committee for emergencies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan has issued storm alert for Akmola, South Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions tonight.

Fog, black ice, blizzard and stiff wind gusting up to 15-20 mps are expected in Akmola region today. South Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions will be battered by gusty wind reaching up to 30 mps.