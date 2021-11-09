Several regions of Kazakhstan put on weather advisory

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm alerts have been issued for several regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather service, Akmola region is to see southwesterly wind at 15-20mps in the northwestern part at night and in the greater part at daytime, gusting up to 25mps.

Kokshetau city is to expect southwesterly wind at 15mps.

Heavy rain is predicted for the north, west of Aktobe region at daytime. Westerly, northwesterly wind, gusting up to 15-20mps in the northwest, is forecast.

Fog is to coat the northern part of West Kazakhstan region. Northwesterly, northerly wind is in store. Gusts of up to 15-20mps are predicted for the northwest.

Foggy night and morning are forecast for Uralsk city.

Mangistau region is to see fog int eh west during the day. Southeasterly wind turning northwestward, reaching up to 15-20mps in the west, is in store.

Aktau city is to see southeasterly wind turning northwestward, gusting up to 15-18mps late in the day.

The greater part of North Kazakhstan region is to see precipitation as rain and snow. The north, west of the region is to expect fog, ice slick, and ground blizzard. Southwesterly wind at 15-20mps, reaching up to 25mps in the southwest, is predicted.

Petropavlovsk city is to see precipitation as rain and snow, ice slick, and ground blizzard. Southwesterly wind at 15-20mps is predicted.



