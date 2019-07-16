Several regions to suffer extreme heat in 3 days coming

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh meteorological service warns of an extreme heatwave which will grip some regions in 3 days coming, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, an extremely hot weather with temperatures soaring to 40-45°C will hit Kyzylorda region on July 17-19 as well as Mangistau, Karaganda, Aktobe, and Turkestan regions on July 18-19. Storm possibility is 90-95%.

Scorching heat up to 35°C and an 18mps wind is forecast in Kostanay region. Storm possibility is 90-95%.