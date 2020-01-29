Severe cold to grip Kazakhstan in the next few days

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Severe frosts are expected to grip Kazakhstan on January 30 - February 1 with air temperature predicted to dip as low as to minus 35 degrees Celsius, Kazhydromet reports.

Over the next three days to come air temperature is expected to fall to -25…-30 degrees Celsius, locally -35 degrees Celsius in the nighttime in the northern, central and eastern parts of Kazakhstan. Weather forecasts suggest mercury could drop to -5…-10degress Celsius, locally -13…-22 degrees Celsius in the country’s south and southeast. Warm atmospheric fronts will bring rain, wet snow and rapid increase in air temperature to the western regions of Kazakhstan, it said in a statement.