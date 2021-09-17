EN
    07:42, 17 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Severe coronavirus cases halved in Atyrau

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 52 coronavirus patients in Atyrau region are in critical condition, 6 of them are on life support, Kazinform reports.

    As of today, there are 574 people are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals, the healthcare department informs. 19% out of 3,012 of beds are occupied.

    52 are taken to the intensive care units that is twice less than during the peak of coronavirus outbreak. 6 patients are on life support. 42.2% out of 123 beds are occupied.

    As earlier reported, the number of coronavirus cases in Atyrau region decreased fivefold.


