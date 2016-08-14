Severe flash floods in Louisiana kill 3 people, over 1,000 rescued

BATON ROUGE. KAZINFORM - At least three people have died due to severe floods in the US state of Louisiana, while more than 1,000 people have been rescued, media said Saturday, Sputnik reports.

On Friday, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards declared state of emergency effective until September 10 due to severe rains and dangerous floods.



According to the ABC citing several officials, the three victims died in different locations in central and southern Louisiana. One senior drowned after slipping and falling in high waters, while another man's pickup truck was swept off a flooded highway and submerged underwater. A third victim's body was recovered from the local river.



In addition, media reported of emergency teams using helicopters to rescue people stranded in their homes or cars. The rescuers saved lived of over 1,000 people.



Earlier in the day, Edwards deemed the floods historic event, promising that all the available resource would be used to help citizens as the situation continues to unfold.



Source: Sputnik