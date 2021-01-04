Severe frosts, fog and wind in store for Kazakhstan Jan 4

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm warnings are in place for seven regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Temperature is expected to fall to -30 degrees Celsius in the north of Almaty region at night of January 4. Occasional fog is expected as well. A – 30-32-degree Celsius frost is forecast for Talgykorgan city at night of January 4. Probability of storm is 90-100%.

Fog is to coat some places of Mangistau region on January 4. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

West Kazakhstan region is to brace for occasional fog and blizzard. Fog is to blanket Uralsk city at night and in the morning of January 4. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

Kyzylorda region is to see 15-20mps easterly-northeasterly wind on January 4. Easterly and northeasterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps is to batter Kyzylorda city at night and in the morning of January 4. Probability of storm is 90-100%.

Temperature is expected to drop to -35-40 degrees Celsius in Pavlodar region at night of January 4. Occasional fog is expected as well. A – 38-40-degree Celsius frost is forecast for Pavlodar city at night of January 4. Fog is also expected in places. Probability of storm is 95-100%.

Zhambyl region is to brace for occasional fog, 15-20mps northeasterly wind on January 4-5. Fog is to blanket some areas of Taraz city. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Turkestan region is to see occasional fog, blizzard, and 15-20mps easterly wind on January 4. Shymkent city is to see fog blanket at times. Fog is also in store for Turkestan city at night and in the morning of January 4. Probability of storm is 90-95%.