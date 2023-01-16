EN
    Severe frosts persist in Zhetysu and Almaty regions – weather report for Jan 16

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A vast anti-cyclone keeps influencing the weather in Kazakhstan, bringing no precipitation to most regions on January 16, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

    Northern and eastern areas will brace for snowfall, gusting wind and ground blizzard. Southern and southeastern regions will have foggy conditions today.

    At night, temperatures will drop to -28-33°C in mountainous areas of Zhetysu region, and to -24-29°C in Almaty region.


