Severe frosts predicted in Kazakhstan next week

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet service has issued a weather warning due to the expected sharp frost, Kazinform reports.

"In view of the Arctic anticyclone passing across Kazakhstan, a weather warning was announced in several regions due to severe frosts. From 22nd to 26th January, -35-40°C strong frost is expected at night in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions. On 24th-26th January, the above regions will see very severe frost down to -45°C at night in some areas, and -27-32°C during the day (-35°C in some areas)," the weather forecasters said.

According to Kazhydromet, between January 22 and 26, Kostanay region will see biting frosts of -33-38°C at night and -20-25°C in the daylight hours.

As to Astana, on January 23-26, there will be severe frosts of -35-40°C at night and -27-32°C in the daytime.