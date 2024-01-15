EN
    12:42, 15 January 2024 | GMT +6

    Severe frosts to grip Kazakhstan

    frosts
    Photo credit: pixabay.com

    Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for January 16-18, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    A vast cyclone will set the tone bringing frosts to the greater part of Kazakhstan over the next three days. Snow and high wind are predicted locally.

    Mercury will drop as low as -25-33 °C at night in the northern, eastern, and central regions of Kazakhstan, read -15-23°C during the day. Air temperature will stand at -5-15°C in the southern and southeastern regions at nighttime and -2-7°C during the day.

