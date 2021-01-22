EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    20:40, 22 January 2021 | GMT +6

    Severe frosts to grip Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for six regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

    Fog, ice-slick are expected tomorrow in Atyrau region.

    Air temperature will plunge in Akmola region in the nighttime on January 23-24 as low as to -30-35, locally -38 degrees Celsius.

    Kostsnay, Kyzylorda regions will brace for ground blizzard, fog. High wind will sweep through the regions.

    Bitter cold is also forecast for North Kazakhstan with mercury reading -30-35, locally -40 degrees Celsius in the night.

    Blizzard, fog and ice-slick are forecast for Karaganda region for January 23. Strong wind will roll through the region locally.


