EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:13, 09 December 2022 | GMT +6

    Severe respiratory syndromes advance in 23 Brazilian states

    None
    RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - Severe acute respiratory syndromes (SARS) show an upward trend in 23 of the 27 states of the federation, warns the Infogripe Bulletin of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz). Among the viral cases of these hospitalizations, three out of four are associated with covid-19, Agencia Brasil reports.

    The bulletin released today (8) updates the national scenario, with data for the week of November 27 to December 3, and points out that the growth of SARS stands out in the adult population and especially among those over 60 years old.

    Covid-19 was responsible for 76.7% of the SARS cases in the country in the last four weeks, according to an evaluation that considers only the cases in which respiratory viruses were detected. In the analysis of SARS deaths, the prevalence of covid-19 reaches 94%.


    Photo: agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!