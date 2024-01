ASTANA. KAZINFORM - High wind and dense fog alert is in effect in two regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to the national weather service, southeastern wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Mangistau region on February 5.



Wind is expected to strengthen up to 15-20 mps in the city of Aktau.



Dense fog will persist in Kyzylorda region on February 5-7.