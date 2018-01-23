Severe winter unites Astana citizens

ASTANA. KAZINFORM This year, nature was especially severe as it brought unprecedented frosts to the streets of Astana.

Thermometer shows -42C. Astana residents take shelter from freezing as best as they can: using scarves, hoods, and so on.





It was the passage of the Arctic anticyclone that caused biting frosts to Kazakhstan. For that reason, the respective weather warnings have been issued in a number of regions of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





The capital residents get into public transport as fast as possible so that not to wait at bus stops for a long time. In Astana, vehicles are producing so much steam that the roads seem to be covered with it.





In this period, the community services are undertaking a heroic and very responsible mission - to support the life of the city.

The city authorities recommended the heads of organizations, markets, government agencies and various companies to reduce the working day and not to let people work after hours.





Astana citizens try to help each other on such days. Volunteers of "Astana Zhastary" Youth Resource Center warm the residents and guests of the capital by giving free-of-charge coffee and tea at the bus stops.





At the entrance of one of the capital pharmacies, there is a message inviting people to bask and drink some tea.





Severe winter indeed united Astana citizens. Social media abounds with messages offering transportation to home and words of gratitude for help.





According to Kazhydromet Weather Service, severe frosts are expected in Astana from 23rd to 26th January: down to -40C at night, and down to -32C in daytime.