    18:19, 04 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Sewage collection lacking in 1.9 thousand Brazil cities

    BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - A survey released Tuesday (Aug 3) shows that 1,937 Brazilian municipalities have no sewage collection system and resort to alternative solutions instead—including septic and rudimentary tanks, rainwater tunnels, and sewage disposal in waterways, Agencia Brasil reports.

    Only 4,744 of all 5,568 Brazilian municipalities shared their data on sanitation with the country’s Ministry of Regional Development for its diagnostic study Diagnóstico Temático da Gestão Técnica de Esgoto.

    In the initiative, conducted in 2020, 2,807 cities reported they have water supply and sewage collection networks.

    In a region-based approach, the North has the lowest total sewage service rate, 13.1 percent. The Southeast, on the other hand, ranks first, with 80.5 percent. Next on the list are Central-West (59.5%), the South (47.4%), and the Northeast (30.3%).



