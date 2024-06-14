EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:39, 14 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to introduce penalties for sexual harrassment

    Molestation and sexual harrassment to punished in Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: unsplash

    Kazakhstan plans to introduce penalties for sexual harassment. The corresponding bill is being drafted by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, Kazinform News Agency quotes Renat Zulkhairov, Deputy Chairman of the MIA Administrative Police Committee, as saying.

    “The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection is currently working to introduce liability for harassment. Legislative amendments and the initiative itself are being discussed by the  government agencies. I believe this issue will be considered in the nearest time. The law is being drafted by the Ministry of Labor,” Zulkhairov said at a press briefing of the Central Communications Service.

    Tags:
    Laws, decrees, orders Kazakhstan Law and justice
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Author
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!