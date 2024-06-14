Kazakhstan to introduce penalties for sexual harrassment

Kazakhstan plans to introduce penalties for sexual harassment. The corresponding bill is being drafted by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, Kazinform News Agency quotes Renat Zulkhairov, Deputy Chairman of the MIA Administrative Police Committee, as saying.

“The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection is currently working to introduce liability for harassment. Legislative amendments and the initiative itself are being discussed by the government agencies. I believe this issue will be considered in the nearest time. The law is being drafted by the Ministry of Labor,” Zulkhairov said at a press briefing of the Central Communications Service.