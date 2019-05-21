SEZs should become regions’ development point, says Kazakh PM

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Askar Mamin, gave a number of instructions with regard to the development of special economic zones (SEZs) and industrial zones (IZs), Kazinform correspondent reports.

"It is necessary to consistently attract new projects and create jobs. In this regard, I would like to highlight the following issues. The regions need to involve professional management companies in the SEZs and the IZs. As an example, [I can mention] SEZ Khorgos Eastern Gate and Dubai. Work is underway," Askar Mamin told today's meeting of the Government.



He also entrusted the respective government agencies to take specific measures in terms of managing these economic zones.



"In general, when funding, it is necessary to support only successful and effective zones. Launching projects in the SEZs, the administrations of the regions should focus on production with the use of high technology. Due to the new legislation, a number of procedures for investors and companies have been simplified. In this regard, it is necessary to ensure the effective operation of the SEZs and IZs on the one-stop-shop principle," the Prime Minister stressed.



He emphasized that within three months it is necessary to develop a three-year development strategy for each SEZ.

"In September of this year, I will hear a report on each of the SEZs. I would like to emphasize that the SEZs should become a point for the development of the regions. To that end, we need clearly organized and well-coordinated work. Zhenis Makhmudovich [Kassymbek], keep these issues under control," the Head of Government instructed.