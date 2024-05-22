SEZs to be established in Songinokhairkhan and Nalaikh districts in Mongolia

During its regular session on May 22, 2024, the Cabinet of Mongolia decided to establish two special economic zones in Ulaanbaatar. The "Agro-City" special economic zone to be located in the 21st khoroo of Songinokhairkhan district will focus on the development of greenhouse farming and vegetable warehouses, as well as light industry and food production. The "Naluu-Ukhaa" special economic zone will be established in the 3rd and 5th khoroos of Nalaikh district, Ulaanbaatar, Montsame reports.

The "Agro-City" special economic zone will aim at ensuring food security, developing export-oriented food and agriculture production, and increasing the overall food supply. The "Naluu-Ukhaa" special economic zone will develop international transport logistics and clusters in construction materials production, trade, and services to wean the country off reliance on imports of construction materials.

Governor of the Capital City and Mayor of Ulaanbaatar Kh. Nyambaatar was tasked with undertaking organizational measures to implement the Government resolution. Minister of Construction and Urban Development of Mongolia Ts. Davaasuren and Minister of Food, Agriculture, and Light Industry of Mongolia Kh. Bolorchuluun were instructed to provide policy support for the implementation of the Cabinet decision.