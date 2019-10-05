SGI Japan delegation visited Semey

SEMEY. KAZINFORM A delegation of Soka Gakkai International of Japan visited Semey, Kazinform reports.

According to Executive Director of SGI Hirotsugu Terasaki, this year marks the 30th anniversary of the cessation of nuclear tests at the Semipalatinsk Testing Site and the 10th anniversary of the entry into force of the Central Asian Nuclear Weapon Free Zone. An international exhibition devoted to these topics will be held in Nur-Sultan. Ahead of the opening of the exhibition, the Japanese delegation visited Kurchatov and Semey.

«The exhibition will display those scientific discoveries and progressive ideas which led to the creation of the world's worst weapon of mass destruction. The consequences of nuclear explosions, destructions and human casualties, radioactive contamination zones, the history of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the achievements of the leaders of the nuclear disarmament movement and, of course, the historical decision of the First President Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on the closure of the Semipalatinsk polygon – all of these will be showcased at the exhibition,» Hirotsugu Terasaki said.

«Established in Kazakhstan, the Nevada-Semey movement is widely known for the global level of its efforts which are aimed at cessation of nuclear tests and liquidation of the nuclear weapons. This movement united the people living far from each other, regardless of their ethnic and social differences. The movement has turned into a power which calls the mankind to realize that there is no place on the Earth where we can hide from this terrible threat,» he added.

For the first time, the mobile exhibition devoted to the efforts on reduction of nuclear arsenals, prohibition of nuclear tests came to Hiroshima in August 2012. The exposition was organized by SGI together with the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear weapons (ICAN). In April 2013, it was demonstrated in the European headquarters of the UN in Geneva, at the nuclear disarmament conferences and at educational institutions of various countries. The exposition has been organized in 90 cities of 20 countries.

In Kurchatov, the Japanese delegation visited the Open Field platform, the National Nuclear Centre Museum. In Semey, the SGI representatives got acquainted with the work of the Nuclear Medicine and Oncology Center, Semey Medical University and visited Beibitshilik (Peace) Island.