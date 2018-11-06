Shabyt 21st Intl Youth Festival began in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM An opening ceremony of the 21st Shabyt International Talented Youth Festival was held in Astana on November 5 evening, Kazinform reports.

345 young people have applied for the event which will last till November 9, Kazinform reports.



163 of them will represent Astana and other participants are the nationals of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bashkortostan, Georgia, Israel, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan.



The participants will compete for Classical Music, Folk Music, Pop Music, Dancing and Journalism nominations.



Deputy Mayor of Astana Yermek Amanshayev welcomed the participants and the guests. He said the President of Kazakhstan has always paid special attention to the youth development. "In his latest Address to the Nation, the Head of State announced year 2019 as the Year of Youth. The government is now elaborating a large programme of youth support measures," Amanshayev said.



In 21 years, Shabyt Festival has proved to be an effective platform of identifying and developing gifted talents both from Kazakhstan and abroad. Asha Matay, Kairat Baekenov, Turssynbek Kabatov, Melomen band and others were among the winners of the Festival.





