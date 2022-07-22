Shacman truck goes off road due to overtaking in Pavlodar rgn

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - An overtaking led the Shacman truck to go off the road in Pavlodar region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The road accident was reported at 3:30 am today on the Kalkaman-Kernei road, 106th km of Bayanaul district, when the Shacman truck went off the road due to a reckless overtaking by the 34-year-old driver of the Kamaz truck, the police department of Pavlodar region said.

The police said administrative charges were filed against the Kamaz driver.