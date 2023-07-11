Shakarim Kudaiberdiuly’s 165th anniversary celebrations kick off in Abai region

SEMEY. KAZINFORM Flowers were laid to the monument of the poet, great thinker, translator, and philosopher, Shakarim Kudaiberdiuly at the central park in Semey, Kazinform cites the akimat’s press service.

Governor of the region Nurlan Urankhayev took part in the flower-laying ceremony.

Grandson of Shakarim and his other descendants arrived there from all over Kazakhstan to celebrate the 165th anniversary of the great poet.

The festive event aims at promoting the legacy of Shakarim and showing the younger generation the places he lived once.

Some 100 various events were held since the start of the year as part of the celebrations of the 165th anniversary of the great poet.