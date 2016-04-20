Shame on you ‘for killing thousands of children’

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM: The Israeli and Palestinian ambassadors engaged in a rare shouting match in the UN Security Council on Monday, reflecting Israel's growing consternation at the upsurge in Palestinian attacks against civilians and Palestinian frustration at the failure to achieve its dream of a truly independent state.

Israel's Ambassador Danny Danon started the heated exchange at the end of his speech during Monday's monthly council meeting on the Middle East.

Looking across the council table at Palestinian envoy Riyad Mansour, he demanded: "Will you condemn Palestinians who commit terror attacks against Israelis?"

Mansour, whose initial response was not heard because his microphone was off, retorted when it was turned on: "We condemn the killing of all innocent civilians including Palestinian civilians. Do you do the same?" Neither Danon nor Mansour got an answer to their initial question, but the Israeli ambassador wasn't giving up.

Danon accused the Palestinians of teaching "hatred" in schools and naming streets after "terrorists" and demanded that these practices stop.

"You pay the families of terrorists," he said. "You glorify terrorism. Shame on you for doing that."

Mansour shot back: "We don't."

Danon, undeterred, went on: "Shame on you for glorifying terrorism."

Mansour retorted: "Shame on you for killing thousands of Palestinian children."

After another heated exchange, China's UN Ambassador Liu Jieyi banged his gavel and told the Israeli ambassador to continue with his statement.

But Danon ignored him, again shouting at Mansour, saying: "You cannot condemn terrorism. You cannot say it here ... Shame on you for not being able to say it."

Mansour responded but his microphone was turned off.

When it was turned on, he shouted back: "Let my people be free. You are occupiers. You are colonizers. Leave us alone."

Source: Arab News