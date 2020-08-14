EN
    18:29, 14 August 2020 | GMT +6

    Shamshi Kaldayakov Museum unveils in Turkestan rgn

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM The Shamshi Kaldayakov Museum is unveiled today in Turkestan region on the occasion of the great composer’s 90 anniversary, the regional communications service informs.

    The museum features unique exponents such as the composer’s favorite mandolin, etc.

    Besides, a new music school in the regional centre will be named after Shamshi Kaldayakov. A monument honoring the great composer will be also unveiled there. Notably, one of the streets in Turkestan will be named after the composer.



